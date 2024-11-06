Freeze debating QB change

AUBURN | Auburn could be making another change at quarterback.

After falling to 3-6 with Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt, Hugh Freeze is considering benching starter Payton Thorne for a second time this season.

“Payton’s played pretty solid, but at the same time you start thinking big picture and well, that’s a tough quandary for you as a coach when you start thinking big picture as opposed to one of your players that really hasn’t done anything wrong,” said Freeze.