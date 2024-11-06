Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Freeze debating QB change
Bryan Matthews  •  AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn could be making another change at quarterback.

After falling to 3-6 with Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt, Hugh Freeze is considering benching starter Payton Thorne for a second time this season.

“Payton’s played pretty solid, but at the same time you start thinking big picture and well, that’s a tough quandary for you as a coach when you start thinking big picture as opposed to one of your players that really hasn’t done anything wrong,” said Freeze.

“We certainly aren’t winning. So we’re debating all of that this week and will continue into next week debating that.”

Thorne was benched earlier this season after throwing four interceptions in a 21-14 loss to California.

Backup Hank Brown got his first-career start against New Mexico the following week, completing 17 of 25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-19 win.

But he was replaced by Thorne after throwing three interceptions in the first half of a loss to Arkansas. Thorne has remained the full-time starter since.

Thorne is ranked fifth in the SEC with a 148.5 QBR. He has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,825 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Auburn, which is off this week, hosts ULM Nov. 16 at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

