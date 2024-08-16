There are pieces there for this group to be successful, though. Connor Lew, the sophomore center, has been excellent at making the right calls, but that doesn't always translate to the other positions.

"I do think we have a ways to go there," the head coach said. "That's probably been my biggest worry about the offense right now, believe it or not. I think our receivers are going to come on and be fine. O-line-wise, just getting them to gel and get on the same page."

"We're not all on the same page," Freeze said.

Freeze is optimistic about the group, calling it a tight bunch. Jeremiah Wright is trying to step up and be a starter for the first time at right guard. Right tackle Izavion Miller's offensive grade last season was 53.0 percent, according to PFF. Dillon Wade is transitioning from left tackle to left guard to make room for Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis but could be moved to another position if needed.

"We're debating with D-Wade where's best for him to play," Freeze said. "We're still in the process of figuring that out."

There is also depth that will help this group, with some freshmen and transfers playing their way into a supportive role, including Bradyn Joiner and Deandre Carter.

"Tyler Johnson is now healthy, and he's got a chance to be really, really talented," Freeze said. "I'll tell you: (Ronan) Chambers has been a very good late pickup to help us also."

Freeze also knows he can't tell how successful the unit has been since there have been few live tackling sessions.

"I will say, it's somewhat hard to tell when you're always thudding, really what the play produced," he said.