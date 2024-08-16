PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Freeze concerned about O-line

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

On Friday, Hugh Freeze admitted that the Tigers' offensive line is a concern.

"I do think we have a ways to go there," the head coach said. "That's probably been my biggest worry about the offense right now, believe it or not. I think our receivers are going to come on and be fine. O-line-wise, just getting them to gel and get on the same page."

There are pieces there for this group to be successful, though. Connor Lew, the sophomore center, has been excellent at making the right calls, but that doesn't always translate to the other positions.

"We're not all on the same page," Freeze said.

Freeze is optimistic about the group, calling it a tight bunch. Jeremiah Wright is trying to step up and be a starter for the first time at right guard. Right tackle Izavion Miller's offensive grade last season was 53.0 percent, according to PFF. Dillon Wade is transitioning from left tackle to left guard to make room for Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis but could be moved to another position if needed.

"We're debating with D-Wade where's best for him to play," Freeze said. "We're still in the process of figuring that out."

There is also depth that will help this group, with some freshmen and transfers playing their way into a supportive role, including Bradyn Joiner and Deandre Carter.

"Tyler Johnson is now healthy, and he's got a chance to be really, really talented," Freeze said. "I'll tell you: (Ronan) Chambers has been a very good late pickup to help us also."

Freeze also knows he can't tell how successful the unit has been since there have been few live tackling sessions.

"I will say, it's somewhat hard to tell when you're always thudding, really what the play produced," he said.

