AUBURN | Hugh Freeze is trying to strike a balance. Auburn’s second-year coach knows his team needs to tackle and have physical practices. He also knows a roster that he’s in the process of rebuilding can’t sustain a lot of injuries. His concerns were heightened Tuesday when Texas’ projected starting running back, CJ Baxter, suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Longhorns’ first full-pad practice.

Freeze is looking for the right balance between physical practices and avoiding injuries. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Still, the Tigers are scheduled to hold their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “We sure need to tackle some,” said Freeze. “I’m not on my phone all day, pretty much, and I open up dadgum Twitter/x, whatever you call it, to see a team in our conference lost their starting tailback. That keeps you up at night. “Not all of the scrimmage will be live, but my plan currently, yes, there will be a portion of it live. In the portion of live, there will probably be a few people who don’t participate.” Freeze is trying to be careful with certain key players during preseason drills, especially at running back, wide receiver and in the secondary where depth is a concern due to lack of numbers, experience or both. “I don’t know how to balance that,” said Freeze. “I guess you can go the route of, you know, not having a lot of contact, but I just don’t know that you can win in this league without having some physical practices in camp. And it scares me to death, truthfully, because we need to stay healthy.”

