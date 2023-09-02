"I already knew it was gonna be packed because I knew they were sold out of tickets for this game," Henderson said. "All the recruiters told me wait until Georgia and Alabama, that’s when it’s really gonna be packed for a night game."

He told the head coach that when Auburn opened its season Sept. 2 against UMass, he'd be in attendance. Well, the day finally arrived and Henderson kept his promise, watching the Tigers blow out UMass 59-14.

During his visit, Henderson spent most of his time alongside Auburn commits like Malcolm Simmons and Demarcus Riddick. It's a pretty simple message coming from those guys to the four-star.

"They want me to make the move, that’s all they’re telling me," Henderson said. "Every one of them, make the move."

Auburn had five running backs take the field in the win, as the Tigers totaled 289 yards rushing in the victory. This was nothing new to Henderson, Freeze explained his game plan to Henderson during their meeting earlier Saturday morning.

Seeing what Freeze told him come to fruition only grows their relationship.

"That shows me that Coach Freeze is a man of his word," Henderson said. "Everything he told me from day one has always been true. He told me this morning that he was gonna get all his backs in, so that just shows me that Coach Freeze and Coach Cadillac (Williams) are both men of their words."