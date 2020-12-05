AuburnSports - Fourth quarter collapse

AUBURN | Auburn got to the fourth quarter in perfect position to knock off the No. 5 team in the country.

Then it laid an egg on both sides of the ball.

Trailing 20-14, Texas A&M out-gained the Tigers 168-21 in the final quarter and scored 17 unanswered points to come away with a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We had a chance to play a top 5 team at home on Senior Day and win, and we didn’t seize the moment,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “So it’s a frustrating deal from that standpoint. The big thing for me is I’m disappointed for our seniors.

“We’d of had to play well. We could have beat them if we played well and made some plays and made some stops. When you’re playing one of the top teams, you’ve got to do it. They made the plays in the fourth quarter and we didn’t.”