"It was really great, honestly," Alfred said. "They really came over, showed love. It was a really good experience for me and my family to come up here again and see how Auburn is again."

The four-star wide receiver from Saraland, Ala., was on Auburn's campus Friday, as he hopes to close in on a decision before the summer. There are still spring visits to take, of course, but it was important for him to get back with his family.

Alfred's no stranger to Auburn and vice versa.

Marcus Davis extended an offer to Alfred a while ago, back when he only had one other offer. Since then, he's gained 14 other offers, but Auburn's stayed on him. Davis, among other staff members, visited Saraland last month to see him and some other prospects.

"It really shows that they really want me," Alfred said. "It really shows me that I’m one of the main guys they want. It gave me a big impact, him coming to the school."

Friday's visit was his second of the new year, also visiting in mid-January. It was another visit of meeting with coaches, exploring the facilities and seeing the team run.

"It just showed how Auburn is, getting after it in the offseason," Alfred said. "They’re getting that work in, I like it."

Among those running in offseason workouts were several true freshmen that enrolled early as part of the Tigers' 2024 class. In Auburn's 2024 class, it signed four wideouts — all of four-star or five-star status.

"It’s showing that they’re wanting big-time players like me and they want me to add on and start the class," Alfred said. "They’re wanting me here. It shows how big they are recruiting."