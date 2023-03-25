"I made the visit because I wanted to get down south more and Auburn was one of the schools that I was in contact the most," Marsh said. "So I definitely wanted to make a visit down here."

Yet, the four-star from River Rouge, Michigan, found himself a bit south Friday and Saturday, visiting SEC country. The No. 8 receiver in the 2024 class was visiting Auburn, one of the many schools pushing hard for him.

He's one of the best in the nation.

Nicholas Marsh isn't just one of the top receivers in Michigan.

While on campus, Marsh met with coaches, did a photoshoot and even caught a spring practice.

"Seeing them practice was pretty great." Marsh said. "Got to take some pictures, chopped it up with Coach (Marcus) Davis. Got to chop it up with some other coaches, it’s pretty good so far."

Wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis keeps in touch with Marsh the most out of anyone on the coaching staff, serving as his primary recruiter and talking with him twice a week. Marsh appreciates the authenticity that Davis provides.

"Coach Davis, we chop it up here and there," Marsh said. "So far, Coach Davis is one of the realest coaches by far."

Davis was playing college football less than a decade ago and is one of the younger position coaches out there. That can be important to some recruits, but not Marsh.

"It’s not about how old you are, it’s about how mature you are," Marsh said. "Coach Davis is a pretty mature coach."

While watching practice Friday, Marsh got a first hand look on what the receiver room looks like under Davis' leadership.

"I just seen a lot of talent," Marsh said. "It was a lot of guys improving as they went on. Coaching them up, giving them tips on how to get better and things they need to improve on. That’s the type of coach I would want around me."