AUBURN | Travis Smith Jr. has already officially visited Georgia and has two more trips left to Alabama and Tennessee. But this weekend’s trip to Auburn will be hard to top for the 4-star wide receiver from Westlake in Atlanta, Ga., especially when it comes to spending time with the coaches and players. “It was very important because end of the day, that’s what I’m judging on. Just seeing how I vibe with the guys and seeing if that will workout for me,” said Smith. “Sometimes you get a good vibe and sometimes you don’t. This one was great.”

Smith Jr. will choose a top SEC school on July 13. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Smith, 6-foot-4 and 203 pounds, said he spent time with the Tigers’ offensive and defensive players. What he heard from AU’s talented group of freshmen receivers really stood out. “They talked to me when we were just chopping it up,” said Smith. “They were keeping it real. Because you can always hear about the rainbows and cupcakes from the coaches. But they brought in the actual freshman receivers and that was an eye-opener. “What I’m seeing isn’t all fake. The guys actually enjoy it here. They go out and work everyday and they enjoy doing what they do. Just hearing that from them, that was great.”