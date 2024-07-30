AUBURN | Denairius Gray had been one of two Auburn commitment in the 2026 class for more than six months. So you better believe the Rivals100 wide receiver from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was thrilled when the Tigers added three more ’26 commits during Saturday’s Big Cat. “It’s a great thing Auburn is doing building up my class because I can’t do it all by myself,” said Gray.

Gray is one of the nation's top WR's in the 2026 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It was great news to hear how they’re building it up here. It’s all family here so I’m glad that everybody else joined in.” With the addition of four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris and four-star outside linebackers Shadarius Toodle and Jamichael Garrett, Auburn’s ’26 class moved up to the top of the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Gray, who committed to AU on New Year’s Day, was also at Big Cat where he got to hang out with AU’s newest commitments and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. “I had a great time,” said Gray. “It was good to come here and go on the scavenger hunt and talk to the coaches and stuff.”