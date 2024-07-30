Four-star WR excited about No. 1 ’26 class
AUBURN | Denairius Gray had been one of two Auburn commitment in the 2026 class for more than six months.
So you better believe the Rivals100 wide receiver from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., was thrilled when the Tigers added three more ’26 commits during Saturday’s Big Cat.
“It’s a great thing Auburn is doing building up my class because I can’t do it all by myself,” said Gray.
“It was great news to hear how they’re building it up here. It’s all family here so I’m glad that everybody else joined in.”
With the addition of four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris and four-star outside linebackers Shadarius Toodle and Jamichael Garrett, Auburn’s ’26 class moved up to the top of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
Gray, who committed to AU on New Year’s Day, was also at Big Cat where he got to hang out with AU’s newest commitments and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.
“I had a great time,” said Gray. “It was good to come here and go on the scavenger hunt and talk to the coaches and stuff.”
Gray, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, is still receiving interest from a number of schools including Clemson, Penn State, Florida State, Arkansas and Nebraska.
He plans to visit some of those schools this fall along with returning to Auburn for some games.
“I still feel really good about it,” said Gray of his AU commitment. “It feels like home, for sure.”
One plus for the Tigers is having former running back Shaun Shivers as an assistant coach at Chaminade.
“He tells me a lot. He told me he had a great time here,” said Gray. “He tells me things I need to know about the school. I trust him because he went here before."