Four-star WR commits to Auburn

"The family feel I first got when I first got on campus and it continued throughout my high school career," Carter said on why he chose Auburn. "Every time I go to Auburn, I get excited and it’s a family feel."

Auburn landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Devin Carter Saturday, as Carter announced his pledge to the Tigers during the U.S. Navy All American Bowl. He chose Auburn over Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

It just got even brighter.

Once a Florida State commit, Carter reopened his recruitment nearly a year ago after spending nine months as part of the Seminoles' 2026 class. He visited Auburn that March for a junior day and then found himself back on campus in the fall, as Marcus Davis continued to make him a priority.

"They emphasized how much they want me and they’re ready now if I’m ready, so it was good knowing that," Carter said back in September.

Carter is the second wide receiver to join the Tigers' 2026 class, alongside Hollywood, Fla., native Denairius Gray. He's the sixth overall commitment in the class, and with his pledge, brings Auburn up to No. 5 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

As a junior for Douglas County High School, Carter tallied 41 receptions for 669 yards receiving and five touchdowns in an offense that also features Texas A&M wide receiver commit Aaron Gregory and undecided quarterback DJ Bordeaux.

Carter is the top-rated commitment in Auburn's 2026 class, which includes Gray, linebackers Shadarius Toodle and Jamichael Garrett, defensive end Hezekiah Harris and safety Wayne Henry.

"Deuce Knight," Carter said. "I’m coming to work, we’re gonna make greatness on the Plains."