"It was awesome," Anderson said. "It was my first SEC game, too, so I loved it. Great atmosphere, even toward the end the whole student section was there, everyone was still cheering so that was great... That just shows the dedication of the fans."

That consistent energy was something that stood out to four-star tight end JC Anderson , who was on campus for the second time this year.

In a lopsided contest where the Tigers eventually won 73-3, Jordan Hare Stadium continued to be a setting of excitement.

Making the trip all the way from Mt. Zion, Illi., Anderson spent plenty of time talking with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua on his visit.

I talked to him a couple times, we ate a little bit, about halftime and before the game," Anderson said. "We got some good conversations."

Conversations are common amongst the two, especially when it comes to discussing life outside of football.

"I love him," Anderson said of Aigamaua. "He sends me a bible verse everyday. Me and him love sharing our faith with each other. The conversation flows everytime we talk, so he’s just a great guy. I love talking to him."

Anderson, 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, has now made two trips to Auburn this year. He was on campus in late July for an unofficial visit and made sure that he got to a game. If it works out, he'd like to return for another game, but seeing that Mt. Zion doesn't have a bye week, it would prove difficult.

Regardless, he feels like the Tigers have impressed enough to be a serious contender down the road for him.

"Auburn’s definitely up there for me, for sure," Anderson said. "I really love the environment here. I talk with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and just the culture of Auburn, how they go about things, it suits me more than these other schools."

Anderson is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 121 overall player.