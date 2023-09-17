Four-star TE 'loved' first Auburn visit, locks in OV
Roger Saleapaga had a successful first trip to Auburn Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 tight end made the trip with his parents from his hometown of Orem, Utah, to see the Tigers take on Samford in a non-conference night game. His first experience on the Plains couldn't have gone better.
"I loved it here, it was way better than I expected," Saleapaga said. "This trip’s been a long time coming so it was real fun."
Saleapaga was the first to admit that prior to his trip, he wasn't feeling Auburn. However, after walking around campus, tailgating a little bit and seeing first hand how the fanbase rallies behind their team, the Tigers suddenly are right in the mix.
"You can’t make your decision without seeing it," Saleapaga said. "At first when I came here, I was like ‘Ok, they’ve been asking for a long time, let’s see what we get out of it.’ Just seeing the smile on my parents faces, hospitality here is great. Auburn does have a shot."
Then it was time for kickoff, which was unlike any previous game environment he'd previously seen.
"It was nothing I’ve ever seen before," Saleapaga said. "I’m a west coast boy, I grew up on the west coast. It’s my first SEC game, so it was great. I had a blast with all the fans. I was getting stopped downtown, just showing me how much love the team has."
In the 45-13 victory over Samford, three separate tight ends combined for seven receptions for 94 yards receiving and a touchdown. Seeing the usage of his position in the offensive scheme gave him something else to think about.
"I want to go to a team where I’ll be used," Saleapaga said. "I’m not looking for a team to just sit and block, I’m a pass catcher at heart. To see that really helps my decision, but makes it harder too."
His relationship with Auburn's coaching staff has grown tremendously over the last three months, especially with Aigamaua.
"I love that dude," Saleapaga said. " Once this new staff came in, he was on me heavily. Offered me three months ago and ever since then he’s shown nothing but love, him and his family, but I love that guy."
Not only is Aigamaua pushing hard for the four-star, but so is the man in charge — head coach Hugh Freeze.
"He texts me almost every day," Saleapaga said. "When is it that you get a text from a head coach over a big program? I felt love from all of them."
With a decision date tentatively set for December 17, Saleapaga has three official visits locked in for the fall after taking one to Baylor in the summer.
He'll take an official visit to Colorado Nov. 4, Oregon Nov. 11 and Auburn Nov. 25.