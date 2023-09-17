"I loved it here, it was way better than I expected," Saleapaga said. "This trip’s been a long time coming so it was real fun."

The 6-foot-5 tight end made the trip with his parents from his hometown of Orem, Utah, to see the Tigers take on Samford in a non-conference night game. His first experience on the Plains couldn't have gone better.

Saleapaga was the first to admit that prior to his trip, he wasn't feeling Auburn. However, after walking around campus, tailgating a little bit and seeing first hand how the fanbase rallies behind their team, the Tigers suddenly are right in the mix.

"You can’t make your decision without seeing it," Saleapaga said. "At first when I came here, I was like ‘Ok, they’ve been asking for a long time, let’s see what we get out of it.’ Just seeing the smile on my parents faces, hospitality here is great. Auburn does have a shot."

Then it was time for kickoff, which was unlike any previous game environment he'd previously seen.

"It was nothing I’ve ever seen before," Saleapaga said. "I’m a west coast boy, I grew up on the west coast. It’s my first SEC game, so it was great. I had a blast with all the fans. I was getting stopped downtown, just showing me how much love the team has."

In the 45-13 victory over Samford, three separate tight ends combined for seven receptions for 94 yards receiving and a touchdown. Seeing the usage of his position in the offensive scheme gave him something else to think about.

"I want to go to a team where I’ll be used," Saleapaga said. "I’m not looking for a team to just sit and block, I’m a pass catcher at heart. To see that really helps my decision, but makes it harder too."