AUBURN | Jelani Thurman has visited Auburn a number of times and that didn’t stop after he committed to Ohio State July 17. The 4-star tight end from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga., was in AU again with a number of his teammates Saturday for the Tigers game against Penn State. The result of the game, a 41-12 loss to the Nittany Lions, was a little surprising.

Thurman officially visited Auburn in June. (Rivals.com)

“I guess it just wasn’t the outcome I was expecting or they were expecting. It got a little ugly at the end,” said Thurman. “But it’s football. They’ll bounce back. Just a different game plan next week. We’ll see a different Auburn, hopefully.” One of the positives for Auburn was the atmosphere in Jordan-Hare Stadium before and during the early portions of the game. “The environment, it was loud,” said Thurman. “There were a whole lot of streamers going on. It was wild in the stadium. I’d never been to a sold-out game.”