Auburn hosted hundreds of prospects for an Elite Camp Sunday. One of those athletes was four-star tight end Xavier Tiller. Making the trip from Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Ga., the 6-foot-5 tight end in the 2026 class had a worthwhile trip to the Plains, one he hopes to make again later this summer. "Today was good, had a good workout, good catching and blocking with Coach Ben (Aigamaua)," Tiller said. "He taught me something new. My blocking skills, he taught me not to lean, I really liked that."

Xavier Tiller was in Auburn for the Tigers' elite camp Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Tiller is coming off his sophomore year at Langston Hughes, where he recorded 25 receptions for 352 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Langston Hughes had a second-round exit in the playoffs last season, leaving more to be desired this season. It's one of the motivating factors for Tiller this summer, as he continues to get offseason work in. Sunday, he spent his time under Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua. "I love Coach Ben," Tiller said. "He’s a good guy, coached me right." Once the on-the-field work wrapped up, Tiller headed to a meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze. "Coach Freeze, he’s a good guy," Tiller said. "He was just telling me about Auburn, what they do, the environment."