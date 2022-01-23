Four-star SG enjoys ‘crazy’ atmosphere

AUBURN | Ja’Kobe Walter could feel it as soon as he stepped on campus. The buildup to No. 2 Auburn’s game against No. 12 Kentucky was intense and the game definitely lived up to the hype as the Tigers won 80-71 behind a strong second-half surge. “They said it was going to be crazy, all the students,” said Walter. “We were right next to the student section. Just experiencing that, that was my first game I saw everybody going crazy. Everybody was bought in and I could tell how the players reacted to it.”

Walter officially visited Auburn this weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Walter, a four-star shooting guard from McKinney, Texas, was on an official visit to Auburn. His family is originally from the state of Alabama and he’s cousins with former Auburn point guard Doc Robinson. “I definitely could,” said Walter of seeing himself playing at Auburn. “I really like their system. I think I could play anywhere, though. Coach BP was telling me things and I could really see myself doing them.” Walter, 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, spent most of his time with AU freshman Jabari Smith, assistant coach Wes Flanigan and head coach Bruce Pearl. "I think we really have a good relationship, but we still have to continue to build it. I really think they could change my life if I ever chose to come here,” Walter said. Walter previously officially visited Alabama and has gone on unofficial visits to Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas and SMU. He has plans to visit Arkansas and maybe Oregon over the coming weeks and months.