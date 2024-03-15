"It was my first visit and it was great," Morris said. "I got a chance to meet Coach (Derrick) Nix and Coach (Hugh) Freeze and just be around the environment. It was great just getting to meet everybody and be in the environment. I liked being around the coaches and the players and getting a chance to see how things are here, how the standard is here. Meeting the coaches was really great."

Following one trip, the running back is already looking to set up an official visit.

Morris, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, made the trip from his hometown Murfreesboro, Tenn., to the Plains, as a prior relationship was rekindled once more.

"Being around Coach (Charles) Kelly again was great," Morris said. "He just transferred back and it was great getting around him. I met him at Colorado when he was there. I kept communication with him, so when he got here, he found me and came back for me. Everything came back around. He's a great person. He's a great coach."

Not only did Morris have a great interaction with Kelly, but he also got to meet with Nix. The first-year Auburn running backs coach made an impressive first impression.

"He's a great coach," Morris said. "He has a standard and I appreciate that. He's been recruiting me hard. He's a great leader. That is something that I really appreciate, as well as his expectations."

What are those expectations and what's the main message to Morris?

"His message is just letting me know that I'm a high-value guy to him," Morris said. "I'm the running back that he's looking for. He really likes me. He really likes that I'm versatile and likes me on and off the field. Coach Nix was just telling me that I'm the standard and that he wants me here."

Auburn likes Morris for not only what he brings as a running back, but as a pass catcher. The Tigers even mentioned sliding him in the slot at times. However, the biggest takeaway he had from his visit was the people.

"People can change the environment and people can change the player," Morris said. "I feel like once you get around the right people that can build a program that can just keep going and building. That's the first step, and I got around great people today. That is a standard for me."