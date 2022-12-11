AUBURN | Auburn has yet to offer Marcel Reed, but that may have more to do with Reed than Auburn. The 4-star quarterback from Montgomery Bell in Nashville, Tenn., has been committed to an SEC West rival since April. “I’m sure you guys know I’m committed to Ole Miss right now so I guess they’re taking that into play because if I’m not going to make the decision to come here they probably don’t want to throw it out. But they haven’t said anything yet (about an offer),” said Reed.

Reed remains committed to Ole Miss with Auburn and Texas A&M in the mix. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Reed, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, officially visited Auburn this weekend. “Came in on Friday, spent some time with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and he did a really great job out here, so I had a great time,” said Reed. “I think just the family environment here. The first day I got here they had a dinner planned for everybody that was visiting. I think it brought everybody together and we had a great time and bonded with a lot of people early. “Coach (Kent) Austin and Coach Freeze both, I feel like we built solid relationships over this weekend kind of the first time meeting the both of them and I had a really good time.” Reed is already familiar with the atmosphere around Auburn for a big game. He attended the 2021 Iron Bowl in Jordan-Hare Stadium. “That was probably one of the greatest games I’ve been to all year, last year and just ever,” he said.