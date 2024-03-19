"Today was pretty good, just seeing how they were doing," DeBose said. "Second day of pads, energy was definitely there. Cam Coleman, the guy’s a monster, doesn’t drop anything. I was just looking at some of the younger guys, freshmen like Malik (Blocton), Bryce (Cain), so I was just kinda seeing how would they get treated by the coaches because they’re freshmen."

The four-star offensive lineman, who had previously been committed to Georgia, made his first trip of the year to the Plains to see Auburn practice. He focused mainly on the freshmen, observing how practice goes for the newcomers.

DeBose has visited plenty of schools, so there was one thing he noticed about how Auburn treats its freshmen.

"They definitely get treated equally," DeBose said. "There’s not as much favoritism as I’ve seen with some other schools. That’s kinda a big deal for me."

Auburn is recruiting DeBose to be a tackle, and while watching practice, DeBose noticed how big of an emphasis there was on teaching from the coaching staff.

"I like the way they coach," DeBose said. "Their message to me now is that I can be a big, impactful player to the program. That’s always been their message, though."

DeBose, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, has Auburn high in the mix along with Ohio State and LSU. He'll visit LSU next weekend and has an official visit set up to Ohio State for June 14. If he sets up an official visit with Auburn, it's likely to happen in the fall.

What did Saturday do for him?

"It puts it in a better light for me, makes me feel better about the school," DeBose said.