"It was a great trip, I’m finally just getting to see everybody," Babalola said. "Getting to see all the facilities, getting to talk to some of the players, it was a really good trip."

Andrew Babalola , the No. 96 player in the country, made his first trip to the Plains for an unofficial visit this week. It might not be the last, either.

One of the nation's top offensive line prospects was in Auburn Tuesday.

Originally from Nigeria, Babalola made the trip from his current hometown of Overland Park, Kansas, to see the Tigers take the field for a spring practice. He appreciated the attention to detail that offensive line coach Jake Thornton has during practice as their relationship continues to grow.

"We have a great relationship," Babalola said. "Ever since he offered me, we’ve just been talking a lot. Seeing his plan and his vision for me if I go to Auburn, I’ve been able to develop a really good relationship with me."

Although he thought highly of the offensive line group, one player that stuck out to him was defensive lineman Keldric Faulk.

"Just seeing the size and his athletic ability, stuff that he’s able to do, he’s definitely a player that stood out to me a lot," Babalola said.

One current Auburn player that Babalola got to talk with was Favour Edwin, who's also Nigerian.

"Just getting to know him, knowing a little bit of his background, his story," Babalola said. "I’m Nigerian too, and so just getting to connect with him, learn his story, it’s definitely big."