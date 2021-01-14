Four-star OL Josh Conerly talks new SEC offer
Josh Conerly knows the new Auburn coaching staff well from their time at Boise State - and he thinks the hiring of Bryan Harsin was definitely the right move.“I talked to coach (Jeff) Schmedding a ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news