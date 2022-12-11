Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson flipped from Texas Tech to Auburn on Sunday morning, as he wrapped up his official visit. Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since Sept. 17 of this year.

It's officially flipping season and Auburn just made a big addition to its 2023 class.

Johnson is from Natchitoches, La., a city with a population just under 20,000 people in central Louisiana. He's the Tigers' lone commit from Louisiana, following Ashley Williams' de-commitment a few days ago.

Auburn's offensive line is losing depth next season and Johnson is a big piece of the puzzle to reload at the position. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound lineman joins center Bradyn Joiner and tackle Clay Wedin as the third offensive lineman in the 2023 class.