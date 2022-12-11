It's officially flipping season and Auburn just made a big addition to its 2023 class.
Four-star offensive lineman Tyler Johnson flipped from Texas Tech to Auburn on Sunday morning, as he wrapped up his official visit. Johnson had been committed to Texas Tech since Sept. 17 of this year.
Johnson is from Natchitoches, La., a city with a population just under 20,000 people in central Louisiana. He's the Tigers' lone commit from Louisiana, following Ashley Williams' de-commitment a few days ago.
Auburn's offensive line is losing depth next season and Johnson is a big piece of the puzzle to reload at the position. The 6-foot-7, 302-pound lineman joins center Bradyn Joiner and tackle Clay Wedin as the third offensive lineman in the 2023 class.
His commitment is the first of the Hugh Freeze era, as Freeze recruited Johnson while he was coaching at Liberty.
Johnson is the sixth four-star in the class and is ranked as the No. 16 player in Louisiana, as well as the 25th best offensive tackle in the nation.