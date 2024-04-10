"Auburn feels like home," Smith said. "Me and Coach (Jake) Thornton have a real good relationship. I have been on the Auburn trail since June of last year and they have everything I want and more."

The four-star offensive lineman out of Mobile, Ala., announced his commitment to Auburn on Instagram Wednesday, becoming the 10th member of the Tigers' 2025 class. He picked Auburn over Mississippi State and Florida State.

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is the fourth offensive lineman in Auburn's class. He joins three-star Spencer Dowland, three-star Tai Buster and four-star Tavaris Dice. It's another big get for Thornton, who is looking to stack a class full of linemen.

"Coach Thornton’s a great coach," Smith said last month. "I like the way he interacts with his players, tell them when they’re wrong, pull them to the side."

The Mobile, Ala., native who plays for former Auburn defensive end Antonio Coleman at Williamson High School was on campus for a multi-day visit in late March. His conversations with head coach Hugh Freeze were beneficial, especially since it was more than about football.

"We talked about life, we didn’t even talk about football," Smith said. "We talked about life and how he’ll develop me as a man. When he develops me as a man, it’ll come into play on the football play at the same time."