Four-star OL commit reclassifies

"Auburn, myself and my family feel like it gives me the best opportunity to achieve what I’m trying to achieve," Ellis said. "On top of that, with the current 2025 class of linemen and now with Deuce (Knight) coming, I can’t wait to be his center."

The 4-star offensive lineman out of Cass High School in White, Ga., announced his reclassification Sunday to the 2025 class. He becomes the 26th member of the class and the sixth offensive lineman for Jake Thornton and the Tigers.

Ellis committed to Auburn Nov. 30 of last year and after discussing it with Thornton and head coach Hugh Freeze, he felt that this was the "right decision" to make.

"God has blessed me with an incredible opportunity to play this game," Ellis said. "Why not come in early learn from the veteran guys and work my butt off to fight for a job?"

Is Ellis excited to join Auburn's 2025 class?

"Excited is an understatement," Ellis said. "I’m excited to be apart of the Auburn culture and being able to be developed early. Again, just what God has blessed me with and knowing I’m going to get to be part of this elite class of 2025 is special. This 2025 class is different."

The 6-foot-4 center will take his official visit the weekend of the Texas A&M game, sign with Auburn in December and enroll next June.