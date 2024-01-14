"It was great being back here again and getting another feel for it," Winters said.

The four-star linebacker from Enterprise, Ala., returned to a familiar campus once again Saturday, when he visited for Auburn's Junior Day.

Auburn is starting to separate itself from some other programs, as is Georgia, as the Tigers work to land the in-state product. Linebackers coach Josh Aldridge is leading the charge for Auburn, as the two talk nearly every day and grow their relationship.

“He stays on me pretty hard," Winters said. "He’s a pretty good coach and trying to get the deal sealed."

Aldridge isn't the only one working to seal the deal. Five Auburn commits were also in attendance for the Junior Day and Winters heard from them plenty.

"Come join the family," Winters said is the message. "I’m thinking about it."

Auburn and Georgia are the two schools that have begun to separate themselves from the rest, as Winters hopes to have a decision in the spring. He'll visit Georgia Feb. 3 but plans to be back to Auburn at some point for a spring visit.

What's got him coming back?

"I just love being here," Winters said.