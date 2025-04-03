Four-star LB covers latest Auburn visit

"It was a great practice," Davis said. "Great atmosphere. Energy was there. I mean, like always, every time I come to a practice, energy's always there. So, it was fun to watch."

Davis was on campus this past Saturday, arriving in the morning and departing in the afternoon for his first visit since January. He got to catch up with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, talk with head coach Hugh Freeze and watch the Tigers practice.

It wasn't surprising to see him on campus, as Auburn's become a hotspot for the Rivals250 player out of Loganville, Ga.

As someone who's been to Auburn several times over the last two years, Davis noticed a difference in this year's team and last year's team.

"The team looked way better," Davis said. "I would say that team was real, real good. Definitely the offense was moving. Defense playing how they played last year, very good. So, yeah, it was good."

Not to mention it was nice to see some familiar faces on the field.

"I know a lot of the players," Davis said. "It was good to see those guys out there. Some of the '25 guys that were here last year with me, getting recruited."

Among those was freshman quarterback Deuce Knight, who was the player that stuck out the most to Davis.

"He stood out to me for sure," Davis said. "I mean, I’ve been knowing he was like that."

Auburn is recruiting Davis to play will linebacker, with Durkin serving as not just the defensive coordinator, but also as linebackers coach for Auburn. Durkin recently earned a contract extension with a pay raise, which is another important thing in the eyes of Davis.

"I mean, it opened my eyes knowing that he'll be here the years I'll be here and I don't have to really worry about a coach leaving and stuff like that too much," Davis said. "So, yeah, I mean, that stood out for sure."