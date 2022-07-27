Four-star edge Wilky Denaud commits to Auburn

Auburn just landed a top target at a major position of need. The Tigers picked up the commitment of Wilky Denaud, a 4-star edge out of Fort Pierce, Fla., Wednesday — the first edge in Auburn's 2023 class. He picked Auburn over Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.

Denaud is Auburn's 5th commitment in the 2023 class.

Edge coach Roc Bellantoni played a significant part in Denaud's decision to commit to the Tigers. “The main part of it was Coach Roc," Denaud said on JCHSLive. "He’s a pretty straight-forward dude, he likes to tell you how he sees it. I feel like he has the plan and he has the platform to help me get to the next level.” Auburn currently has four edges on its roster, but will see key departures following this season. Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Marcus Bragg and Hayden Brice are all gone after this season, leaving redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks as the lone returning member at the edge position. It gives Denaud, and any other edge that the Tigers land, an opportunity to play as a freshman.