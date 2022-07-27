Four-star edge Wilky Denaud commits to Auburn
Auburn just landed a top target at a major position of need.
The Tigers picked up the commitment of Wilky Denaud, a 4-star edge out of Fort Pierce, Fla., Wednesday — the first edge in Auburn's 2023 class.
He picked Auburn over Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana.
Edge coach Roc Bellantoni played a significant part in Denaud's decision to commit to the Tigers.
“The main part of it was Coach Roc," Denaud said on JCHSLive. "He’s a pretty straight-forward dude, he likes to tell you how he sees it. I feel like he has the plan and he has the platform to help me get to the next level.”
Auburn currently has four edges on its roster, but will see key departures following this season. Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Marcus Bragg and Hayden Brice are all gone after this season, leaving redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks as the lone returning member at the edge position.
It gives Denaud, and any other edge that the Tigers land, an opportunity to play as a freshman.
Denaud is the fifth player to join the Tigers' 2023 class and is the first out of Florida. He joins center Bradyn Joiner, safety Terrance Love, running back Jeremiah Cobb and wide receiver Karmello English. All five commits are listed as 4-star recruits on Rivals.
During his junior season at John Carroll High School, Denaud recorded 55 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
He is rated as the No. 32 defensive end in the country and the 68th-best player in the state of Florida.