Four-star DT sees himself fitting in well in Auburn's defense
From Oradell, N.J., 4-star DT Sydir Mitchell got his first look at Auburn on Saturday. It was a quick visit, mostly just getting in to see practice and leaving, but it was a practice that left a strong impression on Mitchell.
"I loved it," Mitchell said. "Especially the practice, real intense, you know? Got to see Coach (Brumbaugh) do his thing a little bit, but it was really nice, really good."
Watching Jimmy Brumbaugh coach inside Jordan-Hare and seeing how he utilizes his defensive linemen was a key aspect that really stood out to Mitchell. Mostly because he saw how well he could fit in with the schemes being utilized.
"I feel like I fit in great actually because playing a four-down defense is something I really like to do," Mitchell said. "I like playing a four-down defense because I feel like at my position I play all around. I know I’m a bigger guy but I feel like I could play nose, I could play D-tackle, anything you need me to do. I feel like I’ve got more space to do what I need to do."
Brumbaugh hasn't been on the job long, but he's quickly built up a relationship with Mitchell in the recruiting process. Enough to get him to come down from New Jersey to watch practice, and enough to have Mitchell itching to return for a visit.
"I love him," Mitchell said. "He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s always real intentional and locked in during practice, too. But he knows when it’s play time and when it’s time to be serious. I like how he does with schemes and stuff like that, switching, he lets everybody get a chance during practice, but it’s good."
Along with a definite return for a visit, Mitchell says he'll probably return for an official visit, too.
Mitchell is the No. 4 player in New Jersey and the No. 15 defensive tackle in the Rivals rankings.