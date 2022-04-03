Four-star DT sees himself fitting in well in Auburn's defense

From Oradell, N.J., 4-star DT Sydir Mitchell got his first look at Auburn on Saturday. It was a quick visit, mostly just getting in to see practice and leaving, but it was a practice that left a strong impression on Mitchell. "I loved it," Mitchell said. "Especially the practice, real intense, you know? Got to see Coach (Brumbaugh) do his thing a little bit, but it was really nice, really good."

Mitchell plans to return for an OV. (Christian Clemente)

Watching Jimmy Brumbaugh coach inside Jordan-Hare and seeing how he utilizes his defensive linemen was a key aspect that really stood out to Mitchell. Mostly because he saw how well he could fit in with the schemes being utilized. "I feel like I fit in great actually because playing a four-down defense is something I really like to do," Mitchell said. "I like playing a four-down defense because I feel like at my position I play all around. I know I’m a bigger guy but I feel like I could play nose, I could play D-tackle, anything you need me to do. I feel like I’ve got more space to do what I need to do."