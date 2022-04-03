 AuburnSports - Four-star DT sees himself fitting in well in Auburn's defense
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-03 12:34:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DT sees himself fitting in well in Auburn's defense

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Staff
@CClemente__

From Oradell, N.J., 4-star DT Sydir Mitchell got his first look at Auburn on Saturday. It was a quick visit, mostly just getting in to see practice and leaving, but it was a practice that left a strong impression on Mitchell.

"I loved it," Mitchell said. "Especially the practice, real intense, you know? Got to see Coach (Brumbaugh) do his thing a little bit, but it was really nice, really good."

Mitchell plans to return for an OV.
Mitchell plans to return for an OV. (Christian Clemente)

Watching Jimmy Brumbaugh coach inside Jordan-Hare and seeing how he utilizes his defensive linemen was a key aspect that really stood out to Mitchell. Mostly because he saw how well he could fit in with the schemes being utilized.

"I feel like I fit in great actually because playing a four-down defense is something I really like to do," Mitchell said. "I like playing a four-down defense because I feel like at my position I play all around. I know I’m a bigger guy but I feel like I could play nose, I could play D-tackle, anything you need me to do. I feel like I’ve got more space to do what I need to do."

Brumbaugh hasn't been on the job long, but he's quickly built up a relationship with Mitchell in the recruiting process. Enough to get him to come down from New Jersey to watch practice, and enough to have Mitchell itching to return for a visit.

"I love him," Mitchell said. "He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s always real intentional and locked in during practice, too. But he knows when it’s play time and when it’s time to be serious. I like how he does with schemes and stuff like that, switching, he lets everybody get a chance during practice, but it’s good."

Along with a definite return for a visit, Mitchell says he'll probably return for an official visit, too.

Mitchell is the No. 4 player in New Jersey and the No. 15 defensive tackle in the Rivals rankings.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}