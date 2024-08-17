"I just saw the formation, saw where I could take a spot, made a little safety," Perry-Wright said. "Got my team a little two points for the first time, first time on the board."

Milton led 13-0 deep in the third quarter, but Buford's defense had pinned Milton at its own 1-yard line. Enter 2026 defensive line prospect Bryce Perry-Wright , who broke through the offensive line and forced a safety to get Buford on the board.

Defending Georgia state champion Milton hosted Buford to open the season, as future D-1 athletes roamed both sidelines in a defensive showdown that endured a near two-hour weather delay.

MILTON, Ga. — The rain couldn't stop one of the top matchups in the country Friday night.

While the safety ignited Buford and a touchdown followed on the next offensive possession, the Wolves' comeback efforts fell short, as Milton won 13-10. It's a bump in the road for Perry-Wright, who feels confident that he team can get on the right track.

"Before I put myself first, I’m gonna put this team first," Perry-Wright said. "We’re gonna get this team together and win a state championship."

With over 35 offers, Perry-Wright is being heavily recruited by several programs and Auburn is one of those most interested. He doesn't currently have any set plans for this fall, but knows that Auburn is a spot he'll return to for a game.

"Just the love and the culture that they show," Perry-Wright said on what sticks out about Auburn.

Defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams keeps in contact with Perry-Wright and the two have a "good" relationship. It's something that got Perry-Wright on campus at the end of July, for the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend.

"It was fun seeing they got five or six commits," Perry-Wright said. "I’ve seen that they can bring the program in."

Along with King-Williams, the 6-foot-3 four star also hears from head coach Hugh Freeze often.

"I talk to him a lot," Perry-Wright said. "Feels like I’m special, feels like I’m a player and he said he needs me. As a coach that puts his time into his players, it shows a lot about him."

Perry-Wright does not have a timeline for a decision. Buford's next game will be Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST, as the Wolves face Auburn commit Jacobe Ward and Benedictine.