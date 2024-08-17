PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Four-star DL talks with Freeze 'a lot'

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

MILTON, Ga. — The rain couldn't stop one of the top matchups in the country Friday night.

Defending Georgia state champion Milton hosted Buford to open the season, as future D-1 athletes roamed both sidelines in a defensive showdown that endured a near two-hour weather delay.

Milton led 13-0 deep in the third quarter, but Buford's defense had pinned Milton at its own 1-yard line. Enter 2026 defensive line prospect Bryce Perry-Wright, who broke through the offensive line and forced a safety to get Buford on the board.

"I just saw the formation, saw where I could take a spot, made a little safety," Perry-Wright said. "Got my team a little two points for the first time, first time on the board."

Bryce Perry-Wright forced a safety in Buford's 13-10 loss.
Bryce Perry-Wright forced a safety in Buford's 13-10 loss. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Advertisement

While the safety ignited Buford and a touchdown followed on the next offensive possession, the Wolves' comeback efforts fell short, as Milton won 13-10. It's a bump in the road for Perry-Wright, who feels confident that he team can get on the right track.

"Before I put myself first, I’m gonna put this team first," Perry-Wright said. "We’re gonna get this team together and win a state championship."

With over 35 offers, Perry-Wright is being heavily recruited by several programs and Auburn is one of those most interested. He doesn't currently have any set plans for this fall, but knows that Auburn is a spot he'll return to for a game.

"Just the love and the culture that they show," Perry-Wright said on what sticks out about Auburn.

Defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams keeps in contact with Perry-Wright and the two have a "good" relationship. It's something that got Perry-Wright on campus at the end of July, for the Tigers' Big Cat Weekend.

"It was fun seeing they got five or six commits," Perry-Wright said. "I’ve seen that they can bring the program in."

Along with King-Williams, the 6-foot-3 four star also hears from head coach Hugh Freeze often.

"I talk to him a lot," Perry-Wright said. "Feels like I’m special, feels like I’m a player and he said he needs me. As a coach that puts his time into his players, it shows a lot about him."

Perry-Wright does not have a timeline for a decision. Buford's next game will be Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST, as the Wolves face Auburn commit Jacobe Ward and Benedictine.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZm91ci1zdGFyLWRsLXRhbGtzLXdpdGgtZnJlZXplLWEtbG90LWF1 YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZm91ci1zdGFyLWRsLXRhbGtzLXdpdGgtZnJl ZXplLWEtbG90LWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjcnVpdGluZyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==