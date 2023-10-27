BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett made his way to Birmingham a couple weeks ago. He was there to watch a practice. He left with an unexpected message from 2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford. "Go ahead and seal the deal," Crawford said.

Jourdin Crawford announced his commitment to Auburn Oct. 16. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The four-star Parker High standout publicly announced his commitment to Auburn via Twitter on Oct. 16, becoming the Tigers' fourth member of the 2025 class. "It’s the coaches, they made me feel like I was at home," Crawford said. "Every time I went down there, every time I took a visit they made me feel like I was at home." His relationship with Hugh Freeze is on a different level. "We have a pretty good relationship," Crawford said. "It’s better than some of the other coaches that recruit me." Crawford's been to Auburn three times this season — twice as an uncommitted prospect and most recently as a commit. His biggest takeaway from the game was how well the defense played in his eyes. "It was pretty good," Crawford said of his game day visit. "[The defense] dominated how they usually do every time. They did pretty good, stopped the run a lot."

After his game day visit over the weekend wrapped up, it was time to get back to work. Parker finished its regular season Thursday, hosting winless Huffman. While Crawford played only a short time in the 56-0 win, he still managed to add highlight to his 2023 . He had a 19-yard pick six in the first quarter. "It was my first pick six this season, I didn’t have one last season," Crawford said. "I’m not gonna lie, my hand’s a little swollen from practice the previous days. I almost dropped it, but I held on to it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXVi dXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXVidXJu PC9hPiBjb21taXQgSm91cmRpbiBDcmF3Zm9yZCB3aXRoIGEgUElDSyBTSVgh PGJyPjxicj4xNC0wIFBhcmtlciwgd2l0aCAxMDoyNiByZW1haW5pbmcgaW4g dGhlIGZpcnN0IHF1YXJ0ZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ed3dO U29adFN6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHd3TlNvWnRTejwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDYWxlYiBKb25lcyAoQENhbGViSl9SaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZWJKX1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNzY5 NDE2MzQyMjk0NTQwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI3 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=