"Really just feel like home," Deas said. "I was over there for about two days, I was just comfortable with the coaches. Picking their brain, picking all they have to give me and just comfortable, it’s an overall great program."

The four-star athlete who can play linebacker and defensive back announced his commitment to Auburn Tuesday, shortly after earning an offer at its Elite Camp over the weekend. Auburn beat out programs like USC , Oregon , Miami and Maryland for Deas.

Three coaches were instrumental in his decision to commit to Auburn at this point in his recruitment. Cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff, safeties coach Charles Kelly and linebackers coach DJ Durkin all played a crucial role in getting him to hop on board.

In fact, Deas' defensive coordinator at St. Frances served as a coach under Durkin during his tenure at Maryland. The challenge now is figuring out where Deas best fits into the Tigers' defensive scheme.

"I’m committed as an athlete," Deas said. "They don’t know if they want me at will linebacker or at star. They just know that I’ll be there playing somewhere on the field."

Deas got a chance to work on the field this past Sunday at Auburn's Elite Camp, where his performance helped earn him an offer. He was also joined on the trip by his teammate, Auburn defensive back target Blake Woodby, who was fresh off his official visit.

"Me and Blake been friends since youth ball, so he told me to come down here, he told me it was something special," Deas said following his visit.

With his commitment, Auburn is starting to open up its connection with the DMV and is hoping to add Woodby as part of the class as well. With Deas now on board, the Tigers also move up to the No. 13 class in the nation.