Four-star DE Jamarious Brown 'loved everything' on AU visit

There was nothing particular that stood out to 4-star DE Jamarious Brown during his visit to the Plains on Wednesday, but that's because everything stood out to him. "It was great, great," Brown said. "I loved everything."



Brown returned for another Auburn visit on Wednesday. (Christian Clemente)

Wednesday was not Brown's first trip to the Plains, but it was his first to watch Auburn practice and meet DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in person. "I spent the most with the D-line coach today, we had a lot of fun," Brown said. "We outlined a lot of things from the meetings and stuff. He's definitely a good coach, I like his coaching style."