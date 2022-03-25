Four-star DE Jamarious Brown 'loved everything' on AU visit
There was nothing particular that stood out to 4-star DE Jamarious Brown during his visit to the Plains on Wednesday, but that's because everything stood out to him.
"It was great, great," Brown said. "I loved everything."
Wednesday was not Brown's first trip to the Plains, but it was his first to watch Auburn practice and meet DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh in person.
"I spent the most with the D-line coach today, we had a lot of fun," Brown said. "We outlined a lot of things from the meetings and stuff. He's definitely a good coach, I like his coaching style."
Brown is listed as a defensive end, but says he's closer to 250 pounds now and is versatile. The versatility is something the Auburn coaching staff has focused in on.
"They told me they like my athleticism," Brown said."Like I play a lot of positions on the field and I love the game of football so they told me they like the way I love the game of football. They told me my future's bright here."
The Mississippi DE has now taken trips to Auburn, Alabama and Florida State in the last couple of days.
A return trip to Auburn is "definitely" happening, and he'll "probably" be back on an official visit.
Brown said he does not have a timeline on when he'd like to make a decision.