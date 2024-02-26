"Auburn has been at the top along with other schools, but I just had a feeling that they were the one, so now I’m making it a reality," Williams said.

Four-star DB Devin Williams out of Buford, Ga., announced his commitment to Hugh Freeze and Auburn Monday evening, becoming the ninth player in the Tigers' 2025 class.

Williams had become a familiar face on Auburn's campus to start the year, making two trips to the Plains within a two-week span before the dead period hit in early February.

"Every time I went they made me feel like I was at home," Williams said.

The vision that the coaching staff has for the program is what grabbed his attention during those visits. Even though Auburn won just six games in Freeze's first year, Williams saw the potential, especially with the 2024 class. Now, he's bought into the program even more and taken the next step.

"Auburn is on the rise to be one of the top programs again, as they were competitors to some of the best college football teams last year," Williams said. "The coaches kept in contact with me the most out of all the schools coming after me. They told me I was at the top of their board and the actions they showed followed."

Williams' main recruiter was cornerbacks' coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff.

"My relationship with Coach Crime was really good," Williams said. "That is one of my favorite college coaches I’ve ever met, with a lot of ball knowledge."

Not to mention that Auburn also hired Charles Kelly and DJ Durkin this offseason. The addition of those two coaches gave Auburn a boost as well.

"I feel like that just bumped them up even more," Williams told AuburnSports.com earlier this month. "They’ve got an elite defensive coordinator to pair with this defense. I feel like they’re trying to build Auburn back to what it was."