"It was real good," Arnoux said of the visit. "I enjoyed the campus, the facilities."

Among the unofficial visitors was Shamar Arnoux , a four-star cornerback out of Carrollton, Ga. It was his first trip back to the Plains in over a year, as Auburn works to open up the Carrollton pipeline.

Several recruits were on campus, ranging from unofficial visitors to official visitors.

There was plenty of action in Auburn Saturday.

Arnoux was on campus with his teammate and 2026 prospect Zelus Hicks. Both are being recruited by the Tigers' secondary staff. In Arnoux's case, cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff is taking charge.

"He’s a good dude," Arnoux said of McGriff. "He’s definitely a relatable coach to have a relationship with."

Originally committed to Tennessee for 10 months, Arnoux backed off his pledge in early February of this year. Florida State, Georgia and Texas A&M have all shown interest in hosting Arnoux on official visits, as has Auburn.

Did the Tigers boost their chances with him Saturday?

"Yessir," Arnoux said. "I like the atmosphere, I like how the coaches get to know you before they recruit you and why they’re recruiting you. I just like the program."

Auburn's reached into Georgia once this class already to find a cornerback, holding a commitment from Buford corner Devin Williams. That's where Auburn envisions Arnoux fitting in on the defense and the 6-foot-2 DB is well aware of McGriff's resume.

"They see a three-and-out deal," Arnoux said. "[McGriff]’s got the years in development and he’s got the players in the league to show."