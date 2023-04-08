Alabama commit Sterling Dixon was in Auburn Saturday. The four-star linebacker has been hearing from the Tigers often, as Hugh Freeze and company are working to flip the Mobile, Alabama, native. Right now, the effort is paying off, at least for getting him on campus. "They’re definitely trying, they’re making it hard on Alabama," Dixon said. "They’re definitely doing that. I love what Coach Freeze is doing, I love what Coach Aldridge is doing and it’s crazy. Auburn is definitely gonnabe a great school."

Dixon committed to Alabama several months ago, but has since visited the Plains twice. A-Day was his latest trip, and from the moment he arrived, he was all smiles. "As soon as I walked in, [Josh Aldridge] was excited to see me," Dixon said. "He gave me a big hug and just really welcomed me and my family. We just felt good about it. I came here with a big smile on my face and I really enjoyed the visit." Aldridge, who's the Tigers' linebackers' coach, is recruiting Dixon hard, as is head coach Hugh Freeze. "He’s very family-oriented. He calls my dad, he calls me, makes sure we’re good," Dixon said. "It’s a big deal when a head coach is calling you. A lot of head coaches don’t do that. Try to be close to your family and just check on you each and every day. I mean, it’s a blessing and I appreciate it."