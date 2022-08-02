Four-star ’24 edge hopes to honor Dae-Dae

AUBURN | For Qua Birdsong, the opportunity to play at Auburn is about family and honoring his cousin.

Birdsong, a 4-star edge in the 2024 class, attended the Tigers’ Big Cat recruiting event Saturday.

“An Auburn offer would mean a lot to me because I had a cousin, Ladarious Phillips who played here. He died so that would really mean something to me if I could play here and continue what he started. That would mean a lot to me,” said Birdsong.