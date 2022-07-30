Four-star '24 QB is 2nd Big Cat commit

Auburn's 2024 class is starting with a bang. Not long after landing cornerback A'Mon Lane, the Tigers picked up their second commitment in the 2024 class, 4-star quarterback Adrian Posse. The Miami native picked Auburn over schools like Florida, Oklahoma and Miami.

Adrian Posse committed to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend on July 30.

Posse had a busy month of June. He visited 11 schools in 18 days, with a stop in Auburn on June 10 for a camp. During the camp, Posse earned MVP honors and a scholarship offer from the Tigers. Less than two months after the offer, he's now committed to Bryan Harsin and Auburn. Posse was at Auburn's Big Cat Weekend July 30, where he announced his commitment.