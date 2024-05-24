The additions of Thompson and Simmons complete a total overhaul of the wide receiver room, which includes just two returning players along with three transfers and four true freshmen.

Wide receivers Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons, offensive lineman DeAndre Carter and defensive back A’Mon Lane-Ganus are expected to arrive in Auburn Sunday.

AUBURN | The remainder of Auburn’s 2024 class is scheduled to report this weekend.

Thompson, ranked as the nation's No. 38 overall prospect by Rivals, had 207 receptions for 2,616 yards and 22 touchdowns in his high school career.

Simmons had 60 receptions for 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He also had eight rushing touchdowns and broke a 34-year old state record in the long jump this spring.

Carter is expected to start out at guard. He joins an offensive line room with 15 other scholarship players, four of which are seniors.

The versatile Lane-Ganus could get a look at any of the three positions in the secondary but likely projects as a nickel.

Auburn signed 20 players in its 2024 class, which was ranked No. 8 nationally by Rivals. Sixteen of the group enrolled in January and went through spring drills.

The newest enrollees will join the team for summer workouts and then captain’s practices in July.

Auburn opens the season against Alabama A&M Aug. 31 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.