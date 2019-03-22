SALT LAKE CITY — Admittedly, the College Park Rim Rockers didn't practice much.

They didn't have to.

The AAU team comprised of 10- and 11-year-olds, plainly put, was more talented than just about everyone they played. They showed up for games and, more often than not, they won. That Rim Rockers squad finished top-10 in the nation almost a decade go.

Of course they did.

Two of that Rim Rockers' central figures — Auburn's Chuma Okeke and Kansas' Dedric Lawson — will be on the court together Saturday in Salt Lake City. More than that, it may be the matchup to watch as Auburn and Kansas battle for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

"We used to play together when we were younger," Okeke said. "I don’t even think we really practiced back then. We just played. I remember like his first game playing with us, he used to—like, you know how some people used to block shots? He just used to grab them, because he was so long. He just grabbed them. That’s a memory I remember."

Lawson is a legitimate national player of the year candidate. He averages 19.3 points and 10.3 assists for the Jayhawks. He is the cornerstone of everything Kansas does offensively. He's a threat inside and out, which allows Bill Self to start him at power forward and shift him to center when the Jayhawks go with their small-ball lineup.

When Lawson's at power forward, Okeke will be tasked with that player-of-the-year matchup.

"Oh, [Okeke will] more than hold his own. I have a lot of confidence in Chuma," Bryce Brown said. "I have more confidence in Chuma than he has in himself."

Okeke, Brown says, is made for big moments.

Bruce Pearl agrees.

A pool of Kansas reporters gathered for Pearl's podium press conference. Pearl knows Kansas basketball history and that people who follow the Jayhawks program respect good basketball. He gave them some homework for the weekend: Pay attention to Okeke, especially when he's matched up on Lawson.

"I know you all love the game. Watch Chuma, just watch him, because I know the pro scouts are," Pearl said.

NBA teams will keep a close eye on the Okeke-Lawson matchup.

Pearl said how Auburn defends Lawson — all of the Tigers' bigs, not just Okeke — will determine the outcome of the game. Whether it's Wiley, Spencer or McLemore when Lawson plays the 5, or Okeke when Lawson's at the 4, Auburn will have to find a way to do what seems impossible at times.

"So how in the world can we stop Lawson on the inside and out?" Pearl said. "Chuma is going to have the matchup for a while. It'll be more than just Chuma. It'll be all of our inside players that are going to have to take turns."

Lawson is looking forward to reuniting with his old teammate, as well.

He remembers a then-undersized, still-soft-spoken Okeke who helped Lawson lead the AAU team to national prominence.

"He was a great player. He was good for our team. He was definitely a big, big part of our team," Lawson said. "He had it then. And, he was a little short then, then the next year I seen him and he hit a growth spurt. I was like, 'Oh yeah, he’s going to be all right.'"

Okeke's interest in the matchup has little to do with his teammate history with Lawson.

He just enjoys playing against the best players in college basketball.

Okeke has twice been asked to guard Kentucky national-player-of-the-year contender PJ Washington. He's defended Grant Williams, of similar status, twice. He held his own or won those matchups. Okeke doesn't necessarily think of it as winning or losing his individual matchup.

But it provides some added motivation knowing how talented Lawson is — and what a closely watched matchup it will be.

"I just really look forward to that matchup, because I always look forward to good matchups, playing good players," Okeke said. "He’s got real nice touch around the basket. He can shoot if from 3. He’s just real good at moving and getting to open spots and is always in the right spot at the right time. Good at using his body. So, yeah, it should be good."

Okeke vs. Lawson could turn out to be the difference between a Round of 32 exit and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Other Auburn players were asked if Okeke will be ready for the challenge. Okeke's teammates wonder if the question should be framed the other way.

"I don’t think Dedric’s ready for Chuma," Anfernee McLemore said.