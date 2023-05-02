Jalen McLeod is trading the mountains of North Carolina for the Plains of east Alabama. The former Appalachian State linebacker announced his commitment to Auburn Tuesday, the first the Tigers have received since the spring window opened. He'll provide immediate depth at the Jack linebacker position, where he has 30 games of experience with the Mountaineers. McLeod announced his decision shortly after his visit to Auburn over the weekend. "You already know the saying. War Damn Eagle," McLeod said. "That’s what brought me here. It’s family."

Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod has committed to Auburn. (Appalachian State Athletics)

Auburn's coaching staff made quite the impression on McLeod while visiting over the weekend. He spoke with head coach Hugh Freeze, who lived up to expectations. "It was a good conversation," McLeod said. "He’s a great dude. Everybody told me he was a great dude. He’s a great dude. He’s honest, up front." Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett was also a major factor in his decision. "He's got a lot of energy," McLeod said. "He’s the one who made it feel like home. He talked to me, we watched film, all that stuff and it made me feel like home." Originally a two-star prospect out of high school, McLeod began his career at Appalachian State in 2020, where he appeared in five games and made one start as a true freshman. His playing time took a significant jump in his sophomore season, appearing in all 14 games of the Mountaineers' 10-win season. McLeod's most recent season was the most impressive of his career, nearly doubling his numbers from his sophomore year. As a junior appearing in 11 games, McLeod totaled 41 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced two fumbles. Both fumbles were forced in Appalachian State's 17-14 upset win over No. 6 Texas A&M, where he also recorded two sacks.