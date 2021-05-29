Former stars returning to Auburn for the summer

Former Auburn stars Chuma Okeke and Isaac Okoro made their NBA debuts this season, and with the Magic and Cavs season over, both are expected to come back to Auburn during the offseason. Jared Harper is with the Knicks in the playoffs but is also expected to return to Auburn at some point.

“They want to come back and train or even come back and just chill and hang around their teammates,” head coach Bruce Pearl said at Auburn’s AMBUSH alumni event. “Again, that's so good for our program.”

Before Okoro was drafted, he spent his pre-draft process in Auburn, training and practicing with his former teammates. Okoro has already returned to Auburn and started training for his sophomore season in the NBA.

“Isaac is such a solid person and such a solid player. Such a hard worker,” Pearl said. “No rookie played more minutes this year than Isaac did.”

During his rookie season Okoro averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game along with his usual task of guarding the opposing team’s best guard or forward.

And Okeke, after sitting out his first season in the NBA to rehab a torn ACL, returned to the hardwood for the Magic this season.

Okeke started on a minutes restriction but took on a big role after the Magic shipped off several forwards at the trade deadline. After the deadline Okeke averaged 30.4 minutes per game and scored 12.8 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

“I think one of the things about Chuma that I think is a really, really good story is Chuma was in college for two years, got hurt, and this is now his second year in the NBA, knowing last year, he was hurt. So this would really be Chuma's senior year,” Pearl said. “And you could start to see sort of, at the end of his senior year, what an impact he was having. It doesn't happen right away.

“So there's a balance between getting there and staying there. And I think the fact that Chuma was a little older and was able to physically get better has put him in a situation right now where, in his second year, at 22 or 23 years old, he's more ready to maybe sign a real good contract that next time because of the effort and that time. He's just a little more seasoned.”

While the players will be training for the NBA and next season, they’ll also be around and helping with Auburn basketball camps set for the middle of June.

“It'll be great to have those guys back… June is also camp month, and those guys, I think, will be back to be able to work a little bit of camp,” Pearl said.



