Former NFL assistant to coach WRs

Ike Hilliard, who played in the NFL for 12 years and coached in the NFL the previous 11 years, has joined Auburn's staff as wide receivers coach. He spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Ike is exactly what we are looking for to lead our wide receivers room. His credentials really speak for themself - All-American in the SEC, NFL First Round pick, 12 years as a very productive player in the league and a decade plus coaching in the NFL,” Harsin said. “Amongst all of those accomplishments one other thing really stood out showing who Ike is as a person and leader. He made a commitment to his family that he would graduate from college, and he never lost sight of that, finishing up his degree while also being a full-time NFL coach.

"Ike, without a doubt, possesses the same values that we want our Auburn program to be known for - character, discipline, toughness and conviction. We are excited to welcome Ike, his wife Lourdes and their children to the Auburn family.”

This past season with the Steelers, Hilliard had two receivers with over 100 receptions in Diontae Johnson (169) and Chase Claypool (105). The previous season, the Steelers became just the seventh team in NFL history to have five different players catch at least five touchdown passes in a single season.

Hilliard served as the wide receivers coach in Washington for seven seasons over two different stints (2012, 2014-19). He has also served as the wide receivers coach in Buffalo (2013) and assistant wide receivers coach in Miami (2011).

“Auburn is one of true giants within the college football landscape. The responsibility - and opportunity - to be a part of Coach Harsin’s staff here at Auburn is something I’m extremely grateful for,” Hilliard said. “The process in place to grow and build this program is impressive, I felt it in every conversation I had with Coach Harsin and others on staff. The decision was easy to join the Auburn family. It’s go-time now as I can’t wait to teach, mentor and lead the young men in our wide receiver room.”

As a player, Hilliard was a first-round selection in the 1997 NFL Draft (No. 7 overall). He played 12 seasons, eight with the New York Giants (1997-2004) and four with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2005-08). In 161 career games, Hilliard caught 546 passes for 6,397 yards and 35 TDs.

Hilliard played collegiately at the University of Florida from 1994-96, catching 126 passes for 2,214 yards and 26 TDs. He earned first-team All-SEC and All-American honors as a junior. In the final game that season, he recorded 7 catches for 150 yards and 3 TDs to help lead the Gators to a 52-20 Sugar Bowl win to secure the school’s first national championship.