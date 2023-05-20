"I feel like I'm at home pretty much," Sings said on Auburn. "It's a little bit different, it's bigger than Liberty, but it's fun."

Edge rusher Stephen Sings , who's spent the previous three seasons at Liberty, committed to Auburn Saturday shortly after his visit to campus. The 6-foot-3 defensive end found regular playing time during his three seasons at Liberty, all of which he spent under Freeze.

Hugh Freeze just reunited with one of his former players.

Auburn likes Sings at the jack linebacker position, the same role he filled while at Liberty.

"They believe in me and they know what I'm gonna come and do. I'm gonna come and compete, I'm gonna come and work. I'm not gonna play games."

In his first season for the Flames, Sings played in 10 out of the 11 games, recording 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks. The following year, he made a career-high 25 tackles, recorded a sack and also had a fumble recovery.

While his tackles regressed in his final season with Liberty in 2022, Sings achieved a career-high 3.5 sacks that season, two of which came in a game against UMass.

When it comes to the defensive scheme that Ron Roberts runs for Auburn, it's not going to be an incredibly difficult adjustment. The two went over schemes during his visit and Sings found a lot of similarities.

"t's pretty much the same scheme," Sings said. "I talked to Coach Roberts, pretty much the same. It's nothing different from Liberty, so I'm gonna adjust pretty well."

Sings is the third defensive player to join the program this spring, alongside Jalen McLeod and Larry Nixon.

"I came to work," Signs said on why he chose Auburn.