Hollis Davidson spent three months committed to Auburn before backing off his commitment in May. He isn't ruling out a return to the Tigers' 2025 class. The four-star tight end was back in Auburn over the weekend, taking his official visit to Auburn not long after being on campus for a 7-on-7 competition. "It was great," Davidson said. "I loved being back in Auburn, loved seeing the guys again on the coaching staff. I really had a great time."

Hollis Davidson took his official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

What was his favorite part of the trip? "Probably my position meeting with Coach Ben (Aigamaua)," Davidson said. "It was good. He showed me the specifics of how he would use me in the offense. He had already showed me that, but we had some good conversations in that room. I had a great time in there." Davidson's held a strong relationship with the coaching staff ever since he was offered by the Tigers last fall. Before his commitment, during his commitment and even after his decommitment, the staff continues to show love. "I really appreciate the staff," Davidson said. "It means a lot to me." Especially the tight ends coach Aigamaua and analyst Logan Bradley. "I love them. They showed me a whole bunch of love this weekend," Davidson said. "Those are my guys. I love Coach Ben and Coach Logan. I really couldn't ask for more." While on his official visit, Auburn tight end commit Ryan Ghea was also taking his official visit. "That's my guy," Davidson said. "We've been close ever since Auburn started recruiting me. We got closer and closer. He's like a brother to me. I was with him a whole bunch and I really enjoyed that, too."