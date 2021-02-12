AuburnSports - Former CB commit building bonds with new staff

Andre Stewart de-committed from Auburn in early January. The cornerback from Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) wasn’t familiar with the new staff at Auburn. He didn’t know cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. He’d never spoken with defensive coordinator Derek Mason. Things now have changed. “I talk to them all the time,” Stewart said. “I feel like I have good relationships going on with both of them, Coach Zac and Coach Mason. I like them both a lot. They are my guys.”

Relationships are important to Stewart. He wants to know the coaches, understand them and have bonds with them. Stewart had it with the old staff and is building it with the new. “I love the relationships I have going on with Coach Zac and Coach Mason,” Stewart said. “My relationships with them are getting to the point that I had with the last staff. “I’m very happy with where it’s headed and where it can go.”