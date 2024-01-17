Kite is the ninth transfer into the program and the second defensive back in as many days, joining Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson in the secondary.

The former Alabama defensive back, who entered the transfer portal last week, is transferring to Auburn. He appeared in seven games last season for the Crimson Tide.

Originally from Anniston, Ala., Kite was a four-star prospect out of high school that signed with Alabama in the 2022 class. He was rated by Rivals as the No. 176 player in the nation and a top 10 player in the state of Alabama.

As a true freshman, Kite made appearances in two games for Alabama, earning playing time against Kansas State and Louisiana Monroe.

His game action increased in 2023, where Kite played 22 defensive snaps mostly at cornerback and also appeared on special teams. In those appearances, Kite graded out at 64.6 per PFF.

Along with Thompson, Kite joins defensive linemen Gage Keys and Trill Carter, wide receivers Robert Lewis and Sam Jackson, linebacker Dorian Mausi, tight end Rico Walker and offensive lineman Percy Lewis.