Former Auburn players' NFL Combine results

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

Auburn had nine representatives at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the most of the Gus Malzahn era.

And a few former Tigers may have made themselves some money over the weekend with impressive showings.

Below are the full results from former Auburn players during the four-day NFL scouting event. Auburn's on-campus Pro Day is this Friday, March 6.

Marlon Davidson (DL6) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Combine.
Marlon Davidson (DL6) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Combine. (Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY)

P Arryn Siposs

Height: 6-2 4/8

Weight: 213

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 32

Wingspan: 76 3/8

40-yard dash: 5.09 (5th out of five P/K)

Bench press: Did not participate

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

OL Jack Driscoll

Height: 6-4 5/8

Weight: 306

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 78 4/8

40-yard dash: 5.09 (4th out of 47 OL)

Bench press: 23 (T-29th of 47 OL)

Vertical jump: 29.5 (T-18th of 44 OL)

Broad jump: 114 (5th of 43 OL)

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Height: 6-5

Weight: 308

Hand: 10 3/8

Arm: 33 4/8

Wingspan: 80 6/8

40-yard dash: DNP

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

DL Derrick Brown

Height: 6-4 5/8

Weight: 326

Hand: 9

Arm: 34 2/8

Wingspan: 80 7/8

40-yard dash: 5.16 (34th of 38 DL)

Bench press: 28 (T-9th of 38 DL)

Vertical jump: 27 (T-29th of 32 DL)

Broad jump: 108 (24th of 29 DL)

3-cone drill: 8.22 (27th of 27 DL)

20-yard shuttle: 4.79 (20th of 26 DL)

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

DL Marlon Davidson

Height: 6-3 3/8

Weight: 303

Hand: 10

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 80 4/8

40-yard dash: 5.04 (T-29th of 38 DL)

Bench press: 21 (T-32nd of 38 DL)

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

OLB Nick Coe

Height: 6-4 5/8

Weight: 280

Hand: 10 2/8

Arm: 33 6/8

Wingspan: 80 6/8

40-yard dash: 4.89 (29th of 30 LB)

Bench press: 21 (T-5th of 27 LB)

Vertical jump: 29 (T-30th of 31 LB)

Broad jump: 116 (T-26th of 31 LB)

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

CB Javaris Davis

Height: 5-8 4/8

Weight: 183

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 30 5/8

Wingspan: 73 2/8

40-yard dash: 4.39 (T-2nd of 29 DB)

Bench press: 11 (T-20th of 23 DB)

Vertical jump: 35.5 (T-16th of 24 DB)

Broad jump: 124 (T-15th of 24 DB)

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Height: 5-10 3/8

Weight: 198

Hand: 9 3/8

Arm: 31 6/8

Wingspan: 75 1/8

40-yard dash: 4.48 (T-16th of 29 DB)

Bench press: 15 (T-11th of 23 DB)

Vertical jump: 37 (7th of 24 DB)

Broad jump: 128 (T-8th of 24 DB)

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

S Daniel Thomas

Height: 5-10

Weight: 215

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 31 5/8

Wingspan: 74 3/8

40-yard dash: 4.51 (7th of 24 S)

Bench press: 24 (T-1st of 22 S)

Vertical jump: 37 (5th of 24 S)

Broad jump: 125 (T-9th of 23 S)

3-cone drill: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

60-yard shuttle: DNP

------

