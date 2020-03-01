Former Auburn players' NFL Combine results
Auburn had nine representatives at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the most of the Gus Malzahn era.
And a few former Tigers may have made themselves some money over the weekend with impressive showings.
Below are the full results from former Auburn players during the four-day NFL scouting event. Auburn's on-campus Pro Day is this Friday, March 6.
P Arryn Siposs
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 213
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 76 3/8
40-yard dash: 5.09 (5th out of five P/K)
Bench press: Did not participate
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
OL Jack Driscoll
Height: 6-4 5/8
Weight: 306
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 78 4/8
40-yard dash: 5.09 (4th out of 47 OL)
Bench press: 23 (T-29th of 47 OL)
Vertical jump: 29.5 (T-18th of 44 OL)
Broad jump: 114 (5th of 43 OL)
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
Height: 6-5
Weight: 308
Hand: 10 3/8
Arm: 33 4/8
Wingspan: 80 6/8
40-yard dash: DNP
Bench press: DNP
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
DL Derrick Brown
Height: 6-4 5/8
Weight: 326
Hand: 9
Arm: 34 2/8
Wingspan: 80 7/8
40-yard dash: 5.16 (34th of 38 DL)
Bench press: 28 (T-9th of 38 DL)
Vertical jump: 27 (T-29th of 32 DL)
Broad jump: 108 (24th of 29 DL)
3-cone drill: 8.22 (27th of 27 DL)
20-yard shuttle: 4.79 (20th of 26 DL)
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
DL Marlon Davidson
Height: 6-3 3/8
Weight: 303
Hand: 10
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 80 4/8
40-yard dash: 5.04 (T-29th of 38 DL)
Bench press: 21 (T-32nd of 38 DL)
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
OLB Nick Coe
Height: 6-4 5/8
Weight: 280
Hand: 10 2/8
Arm: 33 6/8
Wingspan: 80 6/8
40-yard dash: 4.89 (29th of 30 LB)
Bench press: 21 (T-5th of 27 LB)
Vertical jump: 29 (T-30th of 31 LB)
Broad jump: 116 (T-26th of 31 LB)
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
CB Javaris Davis
Height: 5-8 4/8
Weight: 183
Hand: 8 7/8
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 73 2/8
40-yard dash: 4.39 (T-2nd of 29 DB)
Bench press: 11 (T-20th of 23 DB)
Vertical jump: 35.5 (T-16th of 24 DB)
Broad jump: 124 (T-15th of 24 DB)
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
CB Noah Igbinoghene
Height: 5-10 3/8
Weight: 198
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 31 6/8
Wingspan: 75 1/8
40-yard dash: 4.48 (T-16th of 29 DB)
Bench press: 15 (T-11th of 23 DB)
Vertical jump: 37 (7th of 24 DB)
Broad jump: 128 (T-8th of 24 DB)
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
S Daniel Thomas
Height: 5-10
Weight: 215
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 31 5/8
Wingspan: 74 3/8
40-yard dash: 4.51 (7th of 24 S)
Bench press: 24 (T-1st of 22 S)
Vertical jump: 37 (5th of 24 S)
Broad jump: 125 (T-9th of 23 S)
3-cone drill: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
60-yard shuttle: DNP
------
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.