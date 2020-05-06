The former Auburn linebacker has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Canadian Football League team announced Wednesday afternoon. He joins former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall, who plays defensive back for the Riders, in Saskatchewan.

At Auburn, Davis, a 6-foot, 235-pound inside linebacker, started three seasons, coinciding with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's arrival.

The Prichard, Ala., native's Auburn career concluded in 2018 with 266 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. Davis was a first team All-SEC selection following his senior campaign.

He helped Auburn set a program record of six draft selections in the 2018 NFL draft when the Bengals took the linebacker in the sixth round. Davis played in all four of Cincinnati's preseason games but did not make the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

Davis spent three days on the Jaguars practice squad in September before being cut and going without an NFL team until mid December, when the Eagles added him to their practice team. He was cut on New Year's Day and has not been involved with a team since.

Always a passionate and easy going leader for Auburn during his time in the orange and blue, the fan-favorite Davis made an effort this past spring to be a consistent presence on the Plains — whether that be appearing in university promotional events, talking Auburn football on local sports radio stations, or painting up and joining the student section during an Auburn basketball game.