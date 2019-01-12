AUBURN — Former Auburn offensive lineman Kendall Simmons will return to Auburn in an off-field role, Auburn announced Saturday night.

The two-time, first-team all-SEC offensive lineman started 36 games for the Tigers from 1997-2001. Simmons went on to be a first-round draft pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, playing seven seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers that included two Super Bowl titles.

""I'm extremely excited," Simmons said, via an Auburn press release. "I'll look forward to the opportunity to be around the team, learning as well as adding my knowledge from my playing career. ... Coach Malzahn has always been good to me over the years. I really appreciate the opportunity he's given me to come in and be a part of the staff."

The specifics of Simmons' off-field role were not immediately disclosed. His hire comes following the departure of Patrick Suddes who Gus Malzahn referred to as his right-hand man. Suddes' exit is expected to create some off-field shakeup.