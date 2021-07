Former 5-star WR transferring to Auburn

Robertson, a former 5-star recruit and No. 8 overall player in the 2016 class, on Friday announced his decision to transfer to Auburn.

Robertson, from Savannah, Ga., signed with Cal in 2016. He earned freshman All-America honors after hauling in 50 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. The 50 receptions and 767 receiving yards both are Cal freshman records.

Robertson started the first two games of the 2017 season and had seven catches for 70 yards and two 40-yard runs. A sports hernia, however, sidelined Robertson for the rest of the season before he transferred to Georgia.

Robertson spent three seasons at Georgia with his best output coming in 2019 when he had 30 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Robertson has one year of eligibility.