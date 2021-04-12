AuburnSports - Former 5-star, NC transfer commits to Auburn

Bruce Pearl has raided the transfer portal once again, and it’s the biggest one so far. Walker Kessler, the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2020 class who spent the 2020-21 season at North Carolina, announced Monday he is transferring to Auburn.

Kessler, a former 5-star recruit, chose Auburn over Gonzaga and North Carolina. As a freshman at North Carolina, Kessler, who is 7-foot-1 and 245 pounds, had 25 blocked shots, 15 steals and averaged 4.4 points per game.

